|
|
Dale DelNero
Endicott - Dale DelNero, 60, lost his battle with pancreatic cancer on July 7, 2019. Dale graduated from Clarkson College with a degree in Electrical Engineering in 1980 and received his Master's degree in Engineering from Syracuse University in 1987. He worked for IBM/Loral/Lockheed Martin for 36 years.
Dale enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, traveling, camping/hiking, canoeing/kayaking, skiing, snowmobiling, motorcycling, cooking, wine making, scuba diving and RVing. He was an Eagle Scout and he also enjoyed participating in the Boy Scouts with his son. Dale was best known for his kindness, sense of humor and willingness to help others. Even during his illness, his concern for those around him superseded that of himself. He had an amazing smile and an infectious laugh. Dale will be truly missed by all who knew him.
Dale is predeceased by his parents, Eugene and Jean DelNero. He is survived by his wife of 37 years Andrea DelNero, his two beautiful children and their spouses, Alana DelNero (Richard Bielawa) and Eric (Jessica) DelNero, his brother Gary DelNero (Trudy Russell), his brother-in-law Marc Nathanson and his nieces and nephews, Gary Jr. and Elia DelNero and Jeffrey and Samuel Nathanson.
A Memorial Service will be held for Dale on Saturday July 27th at 2:00 PM, at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation, located at 183 Riverside Dr. Binghamton, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to The Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from July 20 to July 21, 2019