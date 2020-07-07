Dale Gaylord



Jackson, PA - Dale Gaylord, 65 of Jackson Township, PA passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020 at his home after an illness.



Dale was predeceased by his father Donald Gaylord.



He is survived by his loving wife Susan of 30 years; mother Betty Estabrook, of Montrose, PA. his son and daughter-in-law Scott and Brandy Gaylord of Great Bend, PA; daughter Michelle Gaylord of Honesdale, PA; granddaughters Maddie and Molly Gaylord; sister and brother-in-law Donna & Bob Barnes of New Milford, PA and many nieces, nephews and cousins.



Dale was a member of the Carpenter's Union for several years followed by starting his own successful Excavation Business. In his early years Dale loved riding and competing in moto-cross. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family. Dale was always willing to help anyone in need and assisted on many local cemetery associations. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.



A memorial service will be held at the Lakeview Cemetery Pavilion on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 10:30am followed by interment in the Lakeview Cemetery.









