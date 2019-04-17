|
|
Damon Ward
Owego - Damon Ward, 42, Of Owego, NY, went to be with the Lord on Monday, April 15, 2019. He was predeceased by his father, Dale Ward. He is survived by his mother, Carol Sisson, siblings; Lisa, Gregg, Brian and Dale, as well as longtime girlfriend, Jodee Russell, nephew, Charlie, and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends. The family will receive friends at the Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, 6519 Rt. 434, Apalachin, on Thursday, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Apr. 17, 2019