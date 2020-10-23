Dana M. Bullock
Binghamton - Dana M. Bullock 93, of Binghamton took the hand of our lord and peacefully went to heaven on October 22, 2020, where she was reunited with her husband Stanley and all those who passed before her. She is predeceased by her beloved husband Stan; brother Don and Arlene Knickerbocker; brother Bob Knickerbocker; sister Shirley and Al Wilant; and grandson in-law Richard Davis. Dana is survived by her son John and wife Marcia Bullock, daughter Eileen and husband Rich Zemek, son Robert Bullock and husband Walt Huber; granddaughter Sally Davis, great-grandson Jackson Davis; brother Larry and wife Grace Knickerbocker; nieces, nephews, cousins and beloved friends. She was a member of the Knights of Columbus Auxiliary #206, and the American Legion Post 1645 Auxiliary. She was a member of St. Paul's Church in Binghamton, NY, through which she volunteered her time and service. Dana was a housemother at Wilson Hospital School of Nursing, where she genuinely loved her "kids". She volunteered at Wilson Hospital as well as many other local organizations of which she was so proud. She dearly loved animals, reading, needle work, playing cards, BINGO, scratch offs, running away to Atlantic City, as well as her nights out, and a good Vodka Martini with Olives. Dana loved to have a goodtime, she will be dearly missed by all. Visitation will be held on Thursday October 29, 2020 from 8:30am until 9:15am at the THOMAS J. SHEA FUNERAL HOME INC. 137 Robinson St. Binghamton, NY 13904. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Thursday at St. Paul's Church in Binghamton, NY at 9:30am. Social distancing and masks will be required. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Humane Society, SPEAK or a charity of your choice
.
"Death leaves a heartache, no one can heal, loves leaves a memory, no one can steal. Fly high mom, until we meet again."