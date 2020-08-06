1/1
Daniel A. Card
Daniel A. Card

Apalachin - Daniel A. Card, of Apalachin, died Sunday, July 26, 2020, surrounded by family. He was 67. Daniel was smart, resourceful, and loved by many. He spoke his mind freely, often, and with no filter. His sons will remember him as kind and protective - not only of them and his grandchildren but also, his partner, Kathy. Daniel was an avid hunter and drone pilot. He spent more than 30 years as a foreman at National Pipe and Plastics.

Daniel is survived by his children, Daniel H. Card & wife Erin and Brian E. Card & wife Angela; 16 treasured grandchildren; partner, Kathy Dynes; siblings, Duane Card & wife Cathy, Arlene Gower & husband Paul, and Charlie Card & wife Lori. He also leaves behind special friends Dave and Paula Macey, Bill and Cynthia Hough, and a large extended family and numerous friends.

A celebration of Daniel's life will be held 5:00 pm until 7:30 pm, Monday, August 17, 2020 at Warren Township Community Center, 3 Schoolhouse Road, Warren Center, PA. To forward condolences please visit www.demunn.com. Arrangements for the family are directed by the DeMunn Funeral Home.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Aug. 6 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Celebration of Life
05:00 - 07:30 PM
Warren Township Community Center
Funeral services provided by
DeMunn Funeral Home - Binghamton
36 Conklin Avenue
Binghamton, NY 13903
607 722-8800
