Daniel Albert Sullivan
Endicott - Daniel Albert Sullivan, 86, of Endicott NY passed away peacefully at his home on August 20, 2019. He was predeceased in death by his father, Daniel J Sullivan, his mother, Stelle Sullivan, and his brother, Eugene Sullivan.
Daniel is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 66 years, Maryann J Sullivan, his children Daniel J. Sullivan (Margaret), Sharon Oxx (Michael Homanich), James P. Sullivan (fiance Lisa Wheatly), his grandchildren, Jonathan Oxx (fiance Kasey Morgan), Sarah Oxx, Katelyn Winsman (Al), Megan Ullrich (Zac), Elizabeth Skojec (Alex), Therese Sullivan, Ryan Sullivan, Paige Sullivan, his sisters-in-law, Ethel Kocich (Albert), Josephine Miller, and also many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Dan graduated from Binghamton Central High School. He was a veteran of the Korean War, and was honorably discharged as a Staff Sergeant. He retired from IBM where he worked as a senior analyst for 33 years. Dan enjoyed many sports including fishing (tying his own flies), camping, tennis, and golf. Golfing became his second love, especially when picking up his best friend, Mel Ligas and heading out to the course.
He and Maryann looked forward to their winter retreat to Myrtle Beach, SC where they loved to spend time with their many wonderful friends. Dan loved to "make long stories short" and cherished the many family get togethers throughout the years.
The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to his doctors, Dr. Mohammad Quasem and Dr. Sanjiv Patel, and the caregivers of Lourdes Hospice for their wonderful care during Dan's last days.
Per Dan's request , there will be a private family ceremony. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Brian's Kids via PayPal or checks made out to Brian's Kids can be sent to:
Brian Langdon
206 Emerson Avenue
Syracuse NY, 13204
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2019