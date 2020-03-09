Services
Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home
737 Chenango Street
Port Dickinson, NY 13901
(607) 772-0320
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home
737 Chenango Street
Port Dickinson, NY 13901
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home
737 Chenango Street
Port Dickinson, NY 13901
Resources
Daniel C. Kunkle Obituary
Daniel C. Kunkle

Binghamton - Daniel C. Kunkle, 80, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents Edwin & Hazel Kunkle, son Daniel Joseph Kunkle and sister Carol Reeder.He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years JoAnne Kunkle; daughter & son-in-law Kelly & Mike Carwell, son & daughter-in-law Dr. Christopher & Julie Kunkle; grandchildren Daniel, Owen and Phoebe Kunkle; sisters Beverly Nesley, Edwina "Lou" Opeka and Cheryl Kunkle; sisters-in-law Roxanne & David Carver and Diane Hazlett; many nieces, nephews and his special friends Tony and Ed. The family would like to send a special thank you to his niece Bonnie for her tireless support during this most difficult time.

Daniel was a Veteran of the United States Army serving at Fort Knox, KY. He was an engineer on the Delaware, Hudson and Canada Pacific Railroads for 42 years. He was a member of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers, Iroquois Antique Car Club and the American Legion Post 1645. He was an avid Yankee and Giant fan. He was well known on the Eastside of Binghamton as the man who could fix anything; he was a good friend to everyone and was always willing to help anyone in need. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather who will be dearly missed.

The family will receive friends at the Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home, 737 Chenango Street, Port Dickinson on Saturday March 14, 2020 from 10-11am. A Memorial Service will follow on Saturday at 11am. Burial will be in the Chenango Valley Cemetery at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers those wishing kindly consider memorial contributions in Daniel's name to a .
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 9 to Mar. 12, 2020
