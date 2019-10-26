|
Daniel Cullen
Binghamton - Daniel Charles Dewey Cullen, 17, beloved son of Dan and Brenda, sister Ellen and grandmother Mary, passed away on October 24, 2019. Danny was an avid music lover playing trumpet, tuba, bugle and piano. Danny always played taps for the on Veteran's and Memorial days. Other organizations, knowing of Danny's professionalism and respect for the military would ask him to play for a fallen service member. Music was Danny's passion. He never had to be asked twice to perform. Surprising to the family he ended up starring in a musical at S.V. In addition to the musical, Danny also played Varsity Tennis for several years. Danny enjoyed school…just not homework…he had no use for it. Danny's hair was also a topic for discussion. He had a full head of hair that was the envy of both male and female family members. Danny was also an avid reader, so many favorite books and was always willing to share authors with family members. Danny also enjoyed hiking in the woods with his buddies and listening to Panic at the Disco and watching any video with Brendon Urie. Danny, his smile, quick wit and sense of humor will be missed. He will also be missed by several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Danny touched the lives of all those around him. The family will receive friends at the J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home, 141 Main Street, Binghamton, Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. Private Funeral Services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Danny's memory may be made to S.V. Dollars for Scholars, C/O Susquehanna Valley High School, 1040 Conklin Road, Conklin, NY 13748 or the .
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2019