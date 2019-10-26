Services
J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home
141 Main St.
Binghamton, NY 13905
607-722-6923
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home
141 Main St.
Binghamton, NY 13905
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Cullen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel Cullen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel Cullen Obituary
Daniel Cullen

Binghamton - Daniel Charles Dewey Cullen, 17, beloved son of Dan and Brenda, sister Ellen and grandmother Mary, passed away on October 24, 2019. Danny was an avid music lover playing trumpet, tuba, bugle and piano. Danny always played taps for the on Veteran's and Memorial days. Other organizations, knowing of Danny's professionalism and respect for the military would ask him to play for a fallen service member. Music was Danny's passion. He never had to be asked twice to perform. Surprising to the family he ended up starring in a musical at S.V. In addition to the musical, Danny also played Varsity Tennis for several years. Danny enjoyed school…just not homework…he had no use for it. Danny's hair was also a topic for discussion. He had a full head of hair that was the envy of both male and female family members. Danny was also an avid reader, so many favorite books and was always willing to share authors with family members. Danny also enjoyed hiking in the woods with his buddies and listening to Panic at the Disco and watching any video with Brendon Urie. Danny, his smile, quick wit and sense of humor will be missed. He will also be missed by several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Danny touched the lives of all those around him. The family will receive friends at the J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home, 141 Main Street, Binghamton, Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. Private Funeral Services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Danny's memory may be made to S.V. Dollars for Scholars, C/O Susquehanna Valley High School, 1040 Conklin Road, Conklin, NY 13748 or the .
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now