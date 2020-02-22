Services
Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home
15 Park St.
Owego, NY 13827
607-687-1775
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:45 PM
Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home
15 Park St.
Owego, NY 13827
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
1:00 PM
Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home
15 Park St.
Owego, NY 13827
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Truesdail
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel D. Truesdail Jr.


1956 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel D. Truesdail Jr. Obituary
Daniel D. Truesdail, Jr.

Richford, New York - Daniel D. "Uncle Bucky/Captain County" Truesdail, Jr., 64, died unexpectedly, Saturday, February 22, 2020. Dan was predeceased by his parents, Daniel Truesdail, Sr. and Ardaleen Sinskie; his in-laws, Robert and Esther Raney; daughter, April Keller. He is survived by his wife, Louise Truesdail; four children and spouses, Rob and Tonia Keller, Daniel Truesdail, III, Billie Jo Lyon, Benjamin and Courtney Truesdail; 11 grandchildren, Jordan, Crysta, Tim, Natalea, Danny, Aaron, Pascal, Bella, Daisy, Phillip, Kaylee; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Darla and Steve Hill, Heather and Wally Armstrong; two brothers, Mark and Tim Truesdail; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Dan was a proud member of the U.S. Navy Seabees. He worked for the Tioga County Highway Department and retired as Highway Supervisor after 30 years of service. Dan was a very talented musician who played in many local bands. He was inducted into the N.Y.S. Country Music Hall of Fame and was close friends with the Zeke Brothers. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 15 Park St., Owego, NY with the Rev. James Willard, officiating. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 10:00 to 12:45 p.m. prior to the services at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery, Berkshire in the Spring. Condolences may be made to Dan's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -