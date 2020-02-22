|
Daniel D. Truesdail, Jr.
Richford, New York - Daniel D. "Uncle Bucky/Captain County" Truesdail, Jr., 64, died unexpectedly, Saturday, February 22, 2020. Dan was predeceased by his parents, Daniel Truesdail, Sr. and Ardaleen Sinskie; his in-laws, Robert and Esther Raney; daughter, April Keller. He is survived by his wife, Louise Truesdail; four children and spouses, Rob and Tonia Keller, Daniel Truesdail, III, Billie Jo Lyon, Benjamin and Courtney Truesdail; 11 grandchildren, Jordan, Crysta, Tim, Natalea, Danny, Aaron, Pascal, Bella, Daisy, Phillip, Kaylee; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Darla and Steve Hill, Heather and Wally Armstrong; two brothers, Mark and Tim Truesdail; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Dan was a proud member of the U.S. Navy Seabees. He worked for the Tioga County Highway Department and retired as Highway Supervisor after 30 years of service. Dan was a very talented musician who played in many local bands. He was inducted into the N.Y.S. Country Music Hall of Fame and was close friends with the Zeke Brothers. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 15 Park St., Owego, NY with the Rev. James Willard, officiating. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 10:00 to 12:45 p.m. prior to the services at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery, Berkshire in the Spring. Condolences may be made to Dan's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
