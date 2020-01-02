|
Daniel Egan
Owego - Daniel Egan, 74, passed away on Friday afternoon December 27th, 2019 from the complications of cancer at Cayuga Hospital in Ithaca. He was surrounded by his close friends.
Daniel was born March 1, 1945 in Binghamton, NY. He was a long time resident of Owego. He attended St. Patrick's Elementary School and went on to graduate from Owego Free Academy in 1965.
In the late 1960s he was drafted into the Army and served in Vietnam. Dan was severely wounded by a mortar while patrolling the rice paddies south of Saigon. He spent a year recuperating in the VA hospital near Philadelphia, PA. Dan's life was never without pain after his injury.
After his release he enrolled in the University of South Florida and obtained a degree in Cinematography.
In 1972 he and his partner Diana Smith became the parents of their beloved daughter Adrien, but in the fall of 1991, Adrien tragically died while attending college.
He eventually moved to Willseyville, NY. In addition to being a skilled photographer and film maker, over a number of years he was the sound mixer for numerous Ithaca-based bands. He then taught himself boat building. Dan built extremely beautiful wooden boats and became an expert in Adirondack guide boats. He was also an active member of an Ithaca based tracking team. He was a man of many talents.
In recent years Dan spent summers in his cabin near Long Lake in the Adirondacks. He shared his joy of the woods and lakes with friends, taking them on primitive canoe-camping expeditions. He often spoke lovingly about his family during these trips. During the summer and fall he met up with his brother Pat and sister-in-law Mariam who live in the Adirondacks for lunches, occasional short hikes near his cabin and dinners at both Long Lake and Rainbow Lake.
He was predeceased by his parents Paul and Mary Egan of Owego, his daughter Adrien Tara and his two brothers, Christopher and Dennis Egan.
Dan is survived by his younger brother Patrick Egan and his wife Mariam Voutsis of Rainbow Lake, NY; Patrick's children Erin and Brian; Dan's sister-in-law Cornelia Egan and her children Michael, Elizabeth and Mary Ellen; his sister-in law Carmen Egan and her children Thomas and Kathy; his cousin Charlie Porter and family and his very close friends Mark Mendelson, Dave Hinkle, Diana Smith, Cally Arthur
