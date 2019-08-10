|
Daniel G. Kelly
Vestal - Daniel G. Kelly, 57 of Vestal, passed away after an epic and courageous 12-year battle with cancer. Daniel was predeceased by his father, Philip J. Kelly, M.D. and his father-in-law, Paul Petcosky. He is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Theresa M. Kelly. Daniel is also survived by his mother, Irene (Hickey) Kelly; Brothers and sisters, Michael (Kim) Kelly and their sons Brendan and Connor, Patricia (Patrick) Losito and their children, Colin, Maeve Whyte (Johnny), Emily, Clare, and Aidan, Siobhan Kelly (Peter Dziadose), John (Tracy) Kelly and their son, Matthew, and Kathleen (Ray) Cinelli. Daniel is also survived by his mother-in-law, Margaret L. (Safford) Petcosky; Brothers and sisters-in-law, Thomas Petcosky and his children Anna, Katherine Petcosky (Abhishek Kulkarni), Laurie (Scott) Simon and sons Alex and Nicholas. Mary (Brady) Spetz their children Daniel and Erika Hickey (Steven) and their daughter Elliott. Michael (Kim ) Petcosky and their children Krista (Brian) Terrell and their children Parker and Cameron and Justin (Erin) and their daughter, Skylar and sister-in-law Greta Myers. Daniel was a graduate of Binghamton Central High (1980), and Niagara University, where he made several lifelong friends. He had a long and successful career in the transportation industry with Preston Trucking Company and UPS. Daniel enjoyed traveling to Ireland with Theresa and his family, and family summer beach vacations. He also enjoyed his vacations with his Niagara family. He had a great passion for football and was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan. Daniel had a tremendous sense of humor. He will be remembered for his extreme loyalty to family and friends. He will be missed by his Great Dane, Gunnar. The family would like to thank Thomas Summers and Peter Ronan for their immeasurable support during Daniel's illness. We would also like to thank Dr. Yalamanchili for her compassionate care. A Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Vincent de Paul Blessed Sacrament Church, Clubhouse Road, Vestal, Monday at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Vestal Hills Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home, 141 Main Street, Binghamton, Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Daniel's memory may be made to Mercy House of the Southern Tier, 212 N. McKinley Avenue, Endicott, NY 13760.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019