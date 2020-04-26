|
Daniel Goodrich
Endicott - Daniel "Goody" Goodrich,71, of Endicott, passed peacefully in his sleep in the early morning of April 25th, 2020. He is predeceased by his father, Donald Goodrich of Owego and stepfather, Harold Morgan of Owego. Both of whom he loved dearly. Goody is survived by his wife, Sandrine Goodrich, daughters Jennifer Denton (Jason Denton) and Sarah Danelli (Paden Gray), his grandson Callen Denton "his boo", his mother, Marian Morgan and his dogs Todd and Rogue. His memory is cherished by a loud and boisterous group of friends who will always remember his opinions as "the bottom line." Goody is a proud graduate of Union Endicott High School in 1967. A man amongst men, Goody served as a United States Army Soldier in West Berlin, Germany as a military police officer from 1971-1977. His retelling of his adventures overseas has always been a topic filled with fond memories and great laughter. After returning home, he graduated from Binghamton University and continued to serve his community as a police officer for Johnson City for 20 years. Goody worked as a private investigator for a private company and later served as personal security for his close friend, Senator Tom Libous. Goody had an unprecedented affinity in the kitchen. A master chef, he loved to teach his friends and family the secrets of his recipes. He loved the herd of dogs in which he surrounded himself with and their memories have been steadfastly by his side his entire life. He has always had friends everywhere he ventured. His height, at 6 foot 5 inches tall, was only superseded by his booming voice, expert advice and knowledge of his favorite sports teams. An avid supporter of the New York Yankees and the New York Giants, you could always count on him to tell you the odds. At home, Goody was always surrounded by the women who loved him most. He has been a great source of comfort and wisdom and we always knew we could count on him. He celebrated our achievements and guided us through our difficulties with a calmness and love that only he could give. He found great joy in playing with his grandson, his spitting image, and watching him grow. We will miss him dearly and will love him and share his memories every day. Goody's stubborn disposition was the pillar by which we all lived our lives. But as he would say, "I did it my way." In these difficult times, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. We will invite all that knew him, loved him and laughed with him. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you make a donation in his name to your local animal shelter.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 26 to May 3, 2020