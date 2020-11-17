Daniel J. Babcock
Greene - Daniel J. Babcock, 72, of Greene, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020. He was predeceased by his father, Maurice H. Babcock and by sister, Theresa Babcock. Daniel is survived by his mother, Angelina Babcock; sisters and brothers-in-law, Mary and Bill Rock, Carol and Bill Drachler; brother, Joe Babcock and Diana Demerest; nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Immaculate Conception Church, 1180 NYS Route 206, Greene, New York 13778. Private services are under direction of Root Funeral Home, 23 North Chenango Street, Greene, New York 13778 and condolences may be sent to the family at www.rootfh.com
.