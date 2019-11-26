|
Daniel J. Sablich
Johnson City - Daniel Sablich, 77, of Johnson City passed suddenly on November 24, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents John and Anna Sablich and his brother John. He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years Donna, his children, Kevin (Saratoga Springs), DJ & Sheri (Saratoga Springs) and Lori & Tim DelMedico (New Hartford) and his sister Marianne (FL). His greatest pride and joy were his grandchildren Grace, Vincent, Caroline, Maria, Brady, Blake, Addie and Owen. He had many dear friends who he considered his extended family. Dan was born in Binghamton in 1942 and resided in Johnson City since 1974. He graduated from Johnson City High School in 1960, Broome Community College in 1962 and the University of Arizona in 1965 with degrees in engineering and nuclear physics. He was an employee of Singer-Link/L3 from 1965 - 1991 and retired from Lockheed Martin in 2005.
Known as a kind gentleman, he was always looking to help where he could. He was a "pirohi doughboy" and a life-long member of St. Michaels Church. He was also a member of Theta Chi Fraternity, the Czechoslovakian Moravian Club, the Polka Paraders and the JC 50 Year Club Planning Committee amongst many others. A lifetime Yankees, Giants and U of Arizona fan - he experienced the joys of many World Series Championships and several Super Bowl victories but also many years of frustration with the teams. None the less - he remained a steadfast fan! He loved to hunt and fish - scoring a few trophies over his lifetime. One thing Dan was known for was his button-box playing skills. Starting as a child and playing on a record - he played his entire life including most recently at his granddaughter's graduation party. He's now able to play with the rest of his "boxers" again (Ed, Rudy and Bill) and we know they have beer ready!
He had no greater joy than spending time with his grandchildren. He would spend hours in the car and travel hundreds of miles to watch them in their respective sports, drama and music activities. Family was always first and the closeness of our family is largely due to his lead. There are many pictures of the family together because Dan ALWAYS asked for them to be taken (his grandkids usually obliged!).
Visitation will be held on Friday, November 29, 2019 from 4pm until 7pm at the THOMAS J. SHEA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 137 Robinson St., Binghamton, NY 13904. Very Rev. James Dutko will hold the Parastas Service at 4:00pm on Friday at the funeral home. Funeral Services will be held at 9am on Saturday at St. Michael's Orthodox Church, 296 Clinton St, Binghamton, NY 13905. Entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contribution can be made to Mercy House of the Southern Tier, 212 N. McKinley Avenue, Endicott, NY 13760. Arrangements are in the care of Albert J. DeMarco.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29, 2019