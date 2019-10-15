|
|
Daniel K. Carr
Endwell - Daniel K. Carr 66, of Endwell, went to be with the lord on October 12, 2019. He is predeceased by his Father William Carr; Mother Kathleen Carr; grandson Thanatos Basa; brother William Carr and his wife. He is survived by his fiancee Nicoletta Basa; step-children Melitta Basa; Lino (Kaitlyn) Basa; mother in-law Melitta Piccirilli; sister in-laws Angelina and Lester Seidel, Rosetta and Tim Eleftheratos, Cristina DiFulvio; nieces and nephews Stefanie, Danielle, Marina, Santino, Vincenz, Armando, Giada, Lina; as well as great-niece and nephews. Dan retired from IBM after 23 years. He enjoyed golfing and football especially the NY Giants. Dan loved traveling with Nicoletta from Niagra Falls, to Atlantic City, to Florida and Texas to see family. Visitation will be held on Monday from 4 until 7pm at the THOMAS J. SHEA Funeral Home 137 Robinson St. Binghamton, NY 13904. A Funeral Mass will be held at 9:30am on Tuesday at St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Binghamton, NY. Entombment will follow in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Daniel's name to the American Diabetes Association PO Box 15829 Arlington, VA 22215.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 15 to Oct. 21, 2019