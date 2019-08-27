|
Daniel L. Burdick
Chenango Forks - Daniel L. Burdick, 60 of Chenango Forks passed away Sat. morning Aug. 24, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. He was predeceased by his mother, Frances "Arlene" Burdick. He is survived by his father, Raymond H. Burdick, Pt. Crane, brothers & sisters-in-law, David & Renee Burdick, Jacksonville, FL, Dale Burdick & Chris Williams, Harpursville, and also several aunts, uncles nieces, nephews & cousins. He was an employee of Ryder Leasing, Conklin.
Funeral Services will be held at the Osterhoudt-Madden Funeral Home 69-71 Maple Street Harpursville on Fri. at 1 p.m. Rev. Barbara Green will officiate. Burial will be in Pt. Crane Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Osterhoudt-Madden Funeral Home on Fri. from 12 noon to 1 p.m. prior to service. Online condolences may be made at: www.omaddenfh.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Aug. 27, 2019