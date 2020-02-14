|
|
Daniel L. Ritzman Sr.
Harpursville - Daniel L. Ritzman Sr., 78 passed away unexpectedly on Thurs. Feb. 13, 2020 at his home. He was born on Feb. 13, 1942 in Shamokin, PA. He was predeceased by his parents, Lloyd & Lucille Ritzman, his in-laws, Clarence & Anna Feese. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Nancy (Feese) Ritzman, Harpursville, 2 sons & daughters-in-law, Daniel Jr. & Elizabeth (Hendrickson) Ritzman, Binghamton, Jeffrey & Susan (Keach) Ritzman, Marietta, OH, grandsons, Brandon & Sandra (Perry) Ritzman, Greene, Adam Ritzman, Nathan Ritzman, both of Marietta, OH, great grandchildren, Elisabeth Morgan & Amilea Ann Ritzman. Dan was a graduate of Shamokin High School Class of 1960 and Bloomsburg University Class of 1964. He was a retired Business Teacher from Harpursville Central High School and former Business Teacher at Hammond Central High School. He was a private bookkeeper and tax preparer for many. His hobbies included golf, trains and wildlife.
Private Funeral Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions in memory of Dan may be made to: Nineveh Public Library 3029 NY Rte. 7 Nineveh, NY 13813 or BC Human Society 167 Conklin Ave. Binghamton, NY 13903 or Colesville Volunteer Ambulance Service (CVAS) POB 62 Harpursville, NY 13787. Online condolences may be made at: www.omaddenfh.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020