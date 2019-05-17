Services
Osterhoudt-Madden Funeral Home
69-71 Maple Street
Harpursville, NY 13787
(607) 693-1151
Visitation
Sunday, May 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Osterhoudt-Madden Funeral Home
69-71 Maple Street
Harpursville, NY 13787
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel L. "Danny" Smith


1968 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Daniel L. "Danny" Smith Obituary
Daniel L. "Danny" Smith

Afton - Daniel L. Smith, 50, of Afton, NY passed away unexpectedly at home on Tues. May 14th, 2019. He was born to parents Francis Leon and June Smith, on May 30, 1968, in Sidney, New York. He was predeceased by his father and his brother David Benjamin Smith. He is survived by his loving wife, Sabrina and his children Ashley (Alexander) O'Brien, Danny Smith, Dylan Smith, Avrielle & Parker Bixby. Daniel is also survived by his brother William (Kathi) Smith, sister Judy (Mark) Clark and also several nieces and nephews, friends and other family members. Daniel, Danny's life was made whole by many things; Danny and Sabrina had an upcoming celebration to honor their commitment and love to each other. He was not only her husband, but her best friend. His children have never doubted that they were loved, or that he was proud of them. They will miss his never-ending support, but also beer pong tournaments on holidays. He recently was appointed the Afton Highway Superintendent, a position he was eager to fulfill. He enjoyed coaching all ages from youth HYCA to his most recent position as Head Coach of Whitney Point Varsity Football.

"And on the 8th day, God looked down on his planned paradise and said, "I need a caretaker." So, God made a Farmer."

Private Memorial Services will be held at the Osterhoudt-Madden Funeral Home 69-71 Maple Street Harpursville. The family will receive friends at the Osterhoudt-Madden Funeral Home on Sun. from 1 to 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you not remember Danny as a news headline, but as a loving, loyal and respected Husband, Father, Brother, Friend & Coach. Online condolences may be made at: www.omaddenfh.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now