Daniel L. "Danny" Smith
Afton - Daniel L. Smith, 50, of Afton, NY passed away unexpectedly at home on Tues. May 14th, 2019. He was born to parents Francis Leon and June Smith, on May 30, 1968, in Sidney, New York. He was predeceased by his father and his brother David Benjamin Smith. He is survived by his loving wife, Sabrina and his children Ashley (Alexander) O'Brien, Danny Smith, Dylan Smith, Avrielle & Parker Bixby. Daniel is also survived by his brother William (Kathi) Smith, sister Judy (Mark) Clark and also several nieces and nephews, friends and other family members. Daniel, Danny's life was made whole by many things; Danny and Sabrina had an upcoming celebration to honor their commitment and love to each other. He was not only her husband, but her best friend. His children have never doubted that they were loved, or that he was proud of them. They will miss his never-ending support, but also beer pong tournaments on holidays. He recently was appointed the Afton Highway Superintendent, a position he was eager to fulfill. He enjoyed coaching all ages from youth HYCA to his most recent position as Head Coach of Whitney Point Varsity Football.
"And on the 8th day, God looked down on his planned paradise and said, "I need a caretaker." So, God made a Farmer."
Private Memorial Services will be held at the Osterhoudt-Madden Funeral Home 69-71 Maple Street Harpursville. The family will receive friends at the Osterhoudt-Madden Funeral Home on Sun. from 1 to 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you not remember Danny as a news headline, but as a loving, loyal and respected Husband, Father, Brother, Friend & Coach. Online condolences may be made at: www.omaddenfh.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on May 17, 2019