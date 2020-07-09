Daniel Lee Wdowiak
Gresham, OR - Daniel Lee Wdowiak, age 55, passed away after an extended period of illness on July 5th, 2020 in Gresham, Oregon.
Dan is survived by his wife Kristie, of Gresham, OR; his son Cody, 29, and daughter Samantha, 28, of Clayton, NY; and his son Jacob, 22, of Encinitas, CA; his parents Walter and Joyce Wdowiak of Windsor, NY, and brothers David and William of Windsor, NY, and James of Endicott, NY; and his best friend Wally Jo Webster of Brackney, PA.
Dan was born on June 8, 1965 in Binghamton, NY. He graduated from Windsor High School and attended Cazenovia College and Syracuse University, majoring in Art. Dan's primary career was with Frito-Lay starting in 1993 at the Kirkwood, New York facility. He promoted into Operations Management and enjoyed a 20 year career with the company working in both New York and California. From there, Dan moved into a role at Nestle, working in Supply Chain management for the balance of his career. He truly enjoyed working with teams and helping people achieve their professional goals.
Dan had an incredible amount of passion and dedication for his family and was a loving father. He was active in coaching youth sports, was an incredible artist, enjoyed his dogs, loved his cars, and enjoyed traveling to see different "beauty", as he would call it. He was a good man who truly cared about people, putting others ahead of himself in many cases. Dan will be missed for his smile and fun loving ways.
A virtual memorial page has been set up at https://www.gatheringus.com/memorial/daniel-wdowiak/4284
. All are welcome and encouraged to post memories and share pictures there as a virtual celebration of life is being planned in the near future - date will be posted on that page. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made through this website to Guide Dogs for the Blind, a non-profit that Dan supported as a volunteer.