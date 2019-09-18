Services
Sutfin Funeral Chapel
273 South Main Street
Nichols, NY 13812
(607) 699-3060
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Daniel N. Ellis Obituary
Daniel N. Ellis

Nichols - Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard, but always near, so loved, so missed, so very dear….Daniel N. Ellis, 69, of Nichols, NY passed away on Monday morning, September 16th, 2019 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre. Daniel was born on November 27, 1949 in Vestal, NY a son of the late Douglas and Doris (Murphy) Ellis. Daniel was called to serve his country with the US Army and served during the Vietnam Era. For many years, we was employed as an installer for Southern Tier Installation and retired in 2002. He enjoyed attending car shows and had a great love for antique cars especially the 57' Chevy. Dan will be greatly missed by his loving wife of 45 years, Darlene Ellis; his brother: Daryl "Bill" and Linda Ellis of Owego; his special friends: John Slezak, Fred Bean, Charlie Briggs, John Milton, Tom Iannone, Tyler Haskins and Donnie Everly. His sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Anita Ellis of Maine, NY; Laura Ellis of Barton, NY; Pat Ellis of Owego; Gene Brink of Tioga Center, NY and Delmar Clark III of Nichols. Several nieces, nephews and their families also survive. Dan was predeceased by parents Douglas and Doris Ellis; his siblings: Doris Brink, Derwood Ellis, Dale Ellis, Duane Ellis, David Ellis, Doug Ellis. His mother-in-law and father-in-law: Betty L. and Delmar W. Clark, Jr. Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service and celebration of Dan's life on Saturday, September 21st at 11 am at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols with Pastor Bill Prentice, officiating. Dan will be laid to rest in the Nichols Cemetery where military honors will be accorded. Following the service a luncheon and time of sharing will be held at the Nichols American Legion. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting his guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com. Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to the Nichols Veteran Memorial Park, c/o Nichols American Legion Post 6824, 119 Dean Street, Nichols, NY 13812 in loving memory of Daniel N. Ellis.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Sept. 18, 2019
