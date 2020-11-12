Daniel Patrick EscovarBinghamton - Daniel Patrick Escovar 77, died at Bridgewater Nursing Home on Wednesday, November 11, following a courageous battle with cancer.He was predeceased by his parents John and Carmen Escovar and two sisters Rosemarie Kropp and Elizabeth Pinker and two brothers-in-law Jerry Hills and Gary Schild.He is survived by three sisters; June Hills and Lynn Schild both of Endicott and Jude (Tom) Hyzen of Rochester, NY; two brothers; John (Dolly) Escovar of Endwell and Tom (Barbara) Escovar of Cleveland, OH, and many beloved nieces and nephews. "Uncle Dan" will be greatly missed.Dan was a very kind and gentle soul who always put his family first.A funeral mass will be held at St. Ambrose Church, Endicott at 10am Tuesday, November 17. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers make a donation in his memory to Catholic Charities of Broome County, 232 Main Street, Binghamton, NY 13905.