Daniel Patrick Escovar
Binghamton - Daniel Patrick Escovar 77, died at Bridgewater Nursing Home on Wednesday, November 11, following a courageous battle with cancer.
He was predeceased by his parents John and Carmen Escovar and two sisters Rosemarie Kropp and Elizabeth Pinker and two brothers-in-law Jerry Hills and Gary Schild.
He is survived by three sisters; June Hills and Lynn Schild both of Endicott and Jude (Tom) Hyzen of Rochester, NY; two brothers; John (Dolly) Escovar of Endwell and Tom (Barbara) Escovar of Cleveland, OH, and many beloved nieces and nephews. "Uncle Dan" will be greatly missed.
Dan was a very kind and gentle soul who always put his family first.
A funeral mass will be held at St. Ambrose Church, Endicott at 10am Tuesday, November 17. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers make a donation in his memory to Catholic Charities of Broome County, 232 Main Street, Binghamton, NY 13905.