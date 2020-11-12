1/
Daniel Patrick Escovar
Daniel Patrick Escovar

Binghamton - Daniel Patrick Escovar 77, died at Bridgewater Nursing Home on Wednesday, November 11, following a courageous battle with cancer.

He was predeceased by his parents John and Carmen Escovar and two sisters Rosemarie Kropp and Elizabeth Pinker and two brothers-in-law Jerry Hills and Gary Schild.

He is survived by three sisters; June Hills and Lynn Schild both of Endicott and Jude (Tom) Hyzen of Rochester, NY; two brothers; John (Dolly) Escovar of Endwell and Tom (Barbara) Escovar of Cleveland, OH, and many beloved nieces and nephews. "Uncle Dan" will be greatly missed.

Dan was a very kind and gentle soul who always put his family first.

A funeral mass will be held at St. Ambrose Church, Endicott at 10am Tuesday, November 17. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers make a donation in his memory to Catholic Charities of Broome County, 232 Main Street, Binghamton, NY 13905.






Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Ambrose Church
Funeral services provided by
Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC
765 Main Street
Vestal, NY 13850
(607) 748-4695
