Daniel R. Thorp

Daniel R. Thorp Obituary
Daniel R. Thorp

Whitney Point - 57, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020 at Lourdes Hospital. He is survived by his father Bill (Linda) Ward; mother Jeanette (John) Thorp; loving wife Darlene Thorp; children Joshua (Hannah) Thorp, Katelyn (Jordan) Furman, Ryan (Amber) Thorp; grandchildren Sadie and Mason Furman, Aria Thorp; brother Paul (Beth) Thorp; sisters Valerie (Michael) Smith, Laura (Michael) Biolsi, Natalie Heath; brothers in law Bill and Clem; half sister Mindy (Ted) Dudgeon; half brother Chris (Kathy) Ward; his beloved dog Zoe. Dan was a Youth Pastor at Forest Lake Baptist Church from 1985-1987, the Philipsburg Baptist Church from 1987-1993 and the Triangle Baptist Church from 1995-1999. He then began working for Serafini Transportation and Donson Transportation before making his way to Supervisor at Broome County Transit for 18 years. Throughout those years, Dan would fill in at various small churches as guest Pastor. Dan started and was President of the Grid Iron Club in 2006 which evolved into the Whitney Point Eagles Nest Booster Club of which he was also President until 2019. He served on the Whitney Point Board of Education from 2014-2017 as well. Dan was highly involved at his church, Union Center Christian Church. A Celebration of Dan's life will be held at a later date due to current restrictions. Those wishing to donate in memory of Dan can do so to Union Center Christian Church, 905 Boswell Hill Road, Endicott, NY 13760 or the Whitney Point Eagles Nest Booster Club, 10 Keibel Rd, Whitney Point, NY 13862.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020
