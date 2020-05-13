Daniel T "Dino" Mastronardi



Binghamton - Daniel T. Mastronardi (DINO) 90, of Binghamton, NY passed away peacefully at the New York State Veterans Home at Oxford, NY on May 13, 2020. Dino was predeceased by his parents Torquato and Josephine Mastronardi, his sisters Marie Carner and Jennie Yevchinecz, daughter Mary Beth (Mastronardi) Martin, and his wife Dolores. He is survived by his children Patrice (Tony) Del Grosso of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; Daniel (Gabriella) Mastronardi of Binghamton, NY; James (Kelly) Mastronardi of Binghamton, NY; Deborah Mastronardi, of Binghamton, NY; Robert (Sue) Mastronardi of Vestal, NY; Linda (Paul) Jones of Endwell, NY, and Susan (Tony) Pease of Afton, NY; 17 Grandchildren and 8 Great Grandchildren. Dino is also survived by his brothers in-law Roger Carner and Sylvy Yevchinecz; nephews Dennis Joyce, Tommy Yevchinecz, niece Karen Mikolasko and many cousins and extended family.



Dino was a Veteran of the U.S. Army and was assigned to the 7867 QM Depot Group in France from 1951 to 1953. He was a lifetime member and former Jr. Vice Commander of VFW 8808 Vestal, NY, and a member of the American Legion Post 80, Binghamton, NY. He was very proud of his military service.



After serving in the military, Dino returned to the Binghamton area and started work at Link Flight Simulation where he worked for 43 years. He enjoyed his position as the company chauffeur escorting and entertaining company executives, customers, and dignitaries. His retirement didn't last long as he subsequently went to work for Maines Paper & Food in a similar capacity for another 10 years.



He enjoyed time with his family especially his grandchildren. Dino spent his summers on his boats The Grand Wazoo and Dino's Dolly on Cayuga lake. He was blessed with the gift of gab and found and made friends no matter where he went. He will be missed.



A special thanks to the staff at the Oxford Veterans Home for their diligent and compassionate care.



Due to the current COVID-19 health crisis, a private viewing and funeral mass will be held for immediate family with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City, NY. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the New York State Veterans Home at Oxford, 4207 State Highway 220, Oxford, New York 13830.



Arrangements are with Albert J. DeMarco at the Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home Inc.









