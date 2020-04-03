|
Daniel T. Ryan
Endicott - Daniel T. Ryan, 79, of Endicott, New York was born on April 6, 1940, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at Wilson Memorial Hospital just 7 days shy of his 80th birthday.
Daniel was predeceased by his son John Barre Ryan, grandson Elias Koutsaris, his parents Donald and Elizabeth Barre Ryan, father and mother in law, Walter Sr. and Louise Denmon, Erma Denmon, brother Frank Ryan, brothers and sisters in law Joe Novak, Steve Denmon, James and Jean Rando, Walter Jr. and Joyce Denmon, Robert and Terry Hauver. He is survived by his wife Diane Ryan, his children and their spouses, Michael (Jennifer) Ryan, Lindenhurst, NY, Mark (Mary Kay) Ryan, Endicott, NY, and Karyn (John) Koutsaris, Endwell, NY. His special grandsons, Mark and Mason Ryan; Quinn, Declan, and Eamon Ryan; Easton and Evan Koutsaris and his only granddaughter Megan Ryan. He is also survived by his sisters, Esma Novak and Sheila Wimer, sisters in law, Jeanette Cook and Wilma Denmon in addition to many nieces and nephews.
Dan enjoyed watching Syracuse basketball, New York Yankees and any team his grandchildren played on. He was a collector of coins, baseball cards, and trains. Dan always enjoyed looking at classic cars, going for drives, having Brozetti's pizza and Pepsi. Dan was a great father and grandfather who would always enjoy laughing with his grandchildren. Dan was a simple man who didn't want anything but always wanted to make sure others had what they needed. Even in his final days, he wanted his family to know he wanted to be an organ donor.
The family would like to thank the staff of Wilson Hospital, especially his nurse Judi, who made his final days as comfortable as possible, we couldn't be more appreciative. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the John Ryan Memorial Scholarship Fund, Scholarship Opportunities for U-E Tigers, P.O. Box 7111 Endicott, NY 13760-7111 or to Union Endicott Little League, 1000 Edgebrook Drive, Endicott New York, 13760.
Arrangements will be at a later date at the convenience of the family. "We Love You More!"
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 3 to Apr. 6, 2020