Danielle Lynn (Austin) Bogumil
Endwell - She went home to be with the Lord early September 18th morning. Danielle was born and raised by her parents Dan Austin and Catherine of Endwell with her sister Nicole. Danielle is leaving behind her husband Stan Bogumil and their beautiful daughters Elizabeth and Kaylie. Danielle's in laws Stanley Bogumil and Marilyn with her brother in law Matt, his wife Jennifer and their daughter Cameron. Danielle will forever be in our hearts and never forgotten. Until we meet again in Heaven.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Sept. 26, 2019