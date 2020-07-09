Danielle N. McIntoshBinghamton - Danielle N. McIntosh, 36, of Binghamton, went to be the Lord on July 4th, 2020. She is survived by her son, Jaydon Marsh; her parents, Coleen Knopick and Paul Quin; her grandparents, Tootie Quin and Beth McGuire; her siblings Leslie and Michelle, Paul James Quin and Edonia Quin; her cousins, Jennifer Gold, Samantha Misuraca and Michael Misuraca; her aunts, Kathy Gold and Lori Misuraca. She was predeceased by her cousin, Abraham Gold.Her family sends these personal messages: "We love you and will miss you forever." Coleen, Paul, Leslie and Michelle. "Danielle, our hearts will never be the same. I know you can now rest easy in God's Kingdom as you watch over those you loved so dearly in this life. Forever loved." Your cousin Jennifer. "Danielle will be remembered by her grandmothers for all the love she gave to them. All the special memories." "Aunt Lori will always remember the joy she brought to her while Danielle was growing up." "When I look at a rose or hear a bird sing I will be thinking of you, Danielle. You took part of my heart with you. I will love you forever, my sweet niece." Aunt Kathy. "Danielle will be remembered by her warm smile and caring personality. Rest in peace, Danielle. We all love you." Your family.Funeral Services will be private. Special thanks to her dear friend, Ann Clune and to Catholic Charities. Expressions of sympathy in Danielle's memory may be made to Catholic Charities of Broome County, 232 Main Street, Binghamton, NY 13905.