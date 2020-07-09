1/1
Danielle N. McIntosh
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Danielle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Danielle N. McIntosh

Binghamton - Danielle N. McIntosh, 36, of Binghamton, went to be the Lord on July 4th, 2020. She is survived by her son, Jaydon Marsh; her parents, Coleen Knopick and Paul Quin; her grandparents, Tootie Quin and Beth McGuire; her siblings Leslie and Michelle, Paul James Quin and Edonia Quin; her cousins, Jennifer Gold, Samantha Misuraca and Michael Misuraca; her aunts, Kathy Gold and Lori Misuraca. She was predeceased by her cousin, Abraham Gold.

Her family sends these personal messages: "We love you and will miss you forever." Coleen, Paul, Leslie and Michelle. "Danielle, our hearts will never be the same. I know you can now rest easy in God's Kingdom as you watch over those you loved so dearly in this life. Forever loved." Your cousin Jennifer. "Danielle will be remembered by her grandmothers for all the love she gave to them. All the special memories." "Aunt Lori will always remember the joy she brought to her while Danielle was growing up." "When I look at a rose or hear a bird sing I will be thinking of you, Danielle. You took part of my heart with you. I will love you forever, my sweet niece." Aunt Kathy. "Danielle will be remembered by her warm smile and caring personality. Rest in peace, Danielle. We all love you." Your family.

Funeral Services will be private. Special thanks to her dear friend, Ann Clune and to Catholic Charities. Expressions of sympathy in Danielle's memory may be made to Catholic Charities of Broome County, 232 Main Street, Binghamton, NY 13905.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jul. 9 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home
141 Main St.
Binghamton, NY 13905
607-722-6923
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 9, 2020
I'm so sorry for your loss. Prayers for peace and comfort from our Savior. Holly Jennings
Holly Jennings
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved