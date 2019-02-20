Services
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
5:00 PM
Danny M. Hinkey Obituary
Danny M. Hinkey

Binghamton - Danny M. Hinkey, 62 of Binghamton went to be with the Lord Saturday 2/16/19 surrounded by his loving family. He is predeceased by his father Fran, mother Beverly, sister Brenda, and brother Francie. He is survived by his loving wife, Terrie of 39 years. His daughters Brandy (George) Hinkey, Danyel and Todd Burns. His grandchildren Phillip and Hope Burns. His pug Rubi. His sister Terri Jo and Tracy Palmatier. Loving stepmother Faith, step sister Charity Mosher, step brother Stephen Dillenbeck. Sister in law Susan and Donald Polohamus, Vicki and Dave Donahue, brother in law Bill Green. Many other nieces, nephews,cousins , friends.Thank you to the loving nurses and aids at Bridgewater for taking care of him and loving him. He was loved by all who meet him. He will be deeply missed by all. A funeral service will be held 5:00 pm Thursday February 21, 2019 @ the JF Rice Funeral Home, Inc. 150 Main Street, Johnson City. Burial will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Friends may at the funeral home From 4 until the time of the service.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019
