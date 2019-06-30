|
|
Dante Carroll
Harpursville, NY - Dante Carroll, 21, of Harpursville gained his wings on 6/20/2019 due to a tragic accident. He is survived by; his parents, Rick and Kimi Carroll; two brothers, whom he loved and cherished, Dakota Carroll (Kailey), and Dusty Carroll in the USAF; grandmothers, Bonnie Bergman and Karen Carroll; girlfriend, Taylor Dann; several aunts, cousins, nieces, and a nephew; along with his many friends as well as his dog Maddie.
Funeral services will be held 10 am Tuesday July 2, 2019 at the Savage Family Center 338-344 Conklin Ave Binghamton, NY 13903. The family will welcome friends Monday July 1, 2019 from 5 to 7pm at the Savage Family Center. Burial will be private in the family plot at Knox Cemetery. Online condolences can be expressed at www.SavageFS.com. Arrangements were entrusted to Savage-DeMarco Funeral Service, Family Serving Families.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on June 30, 2019