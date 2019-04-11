|
|
Darby L. (Beals) Kinne
Greene - Darby L. (Beals) Kinne, 47, of Greene, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at her home. A funeral service will be held 11:00am Saturday at Root Funeral Home. Friends of the family may call Friday from 5:00 to 7:00pm at Root Funeral Home 23 North Chenango Street Greene, New York 13778 and condolences may be sent to the family at www.rootfh.com. A complete obituary will be published tomorrows paper.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Apr. 11, 2019