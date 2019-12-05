Services
Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home
483 Chenango St.
Binghamton, NY 13901
607-722-4023
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. James Church
147 Main St.
Johnson City, NY
View Map
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St. James Church
147 Main St.
Johnson City, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Darlene Dayton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darlene E. (Gates) Dayton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Darlene E. (Gates) Dayton Obituary
Darlene E. (Gates) Dayton

Binghamton - It is with heavy and saddened hearts we announce the sudden and unexpected passing of Darlene on Dec. 2 at the age of 48. She was predeceased by her father James B. Gates and her grandparents. She is survived by her sons Joshua Gates and Jared Dayton, mother Patricia Gates, sisters Jolene (Vin) Fraumeni, Marlene Gates, Justine (Frank) Berdine, her companion of 15 years Steven Cobb, one niece Taylor and 3 nephews. She was proud of her time spent working at Ross Park Zoo, loved arts and crafts and all things Disney. The past year was fraught with health difficulties which she fought with all her strength.

A Memorial Mass will be held 11:00 am Saturday at St. James Church 147 Main St. Johnson City. The family will greet friends from 10:30-11:00 am. Sign her guestbook at www.HEFUNERALHOME.com. Services provided by Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Darlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home
Download Now