|
|
Darlene E. (Gates) Dayton
Binghamton - It is with heavy and saddened hearts we announce the sudden and unexpected passing of Darlene on Dec. 2 at the age of 48. She was predeceased by her father James B. Gates and her grandparents. She is survived by her sons Joshua Gates and Jared Dayton, mother Patricia Gates, sisters Jolene (Vin) Fraumeni, Marlene Gates, Justine (Frank) Berdine, her companion of 15 years Steven Cobb, one niece Taylor and 3 nephews. She was proud of her time spent working at Ross Park Zoo, loved arts and crafts and all things Disney. The past year was fraught with health difficulties which she fought with all her strength.
A Memorial Mass will be held 11:00 am Saturday at St. James Church 147 Main St. Johnson City. The family will greet friends from 10:30-11:00 am. Sign her guestbook at www.HEFUNERALHOME.com. Services provided by Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019