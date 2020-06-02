Darrel E. Utt
1951 - 2020
Darrel E. Utt

Binghamton - Darrel Utt was born on 1/10/1951 and passed away on 5/28/2020. He is survived by his wife of 32 years Joyce Utt; siblings Sharon (Monroe) Solomon; his brother Duane (Julie) Utt; nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.






Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Barber Memorial Home, Inc.
428 Main Street
Johnson City, NY 13790-1995
(607) 797-5722
