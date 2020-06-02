Darrel E. Utt
Binghamton - Darrel Utt was born on 1/10/1951 and passed away on 5/28/2020. He is survived by his wife of 32 years Joyce Utt; siblings Sharon (Monroe) Solomon; his brother Duane (Julie) Utt; nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.