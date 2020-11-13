Or Copy this URL to Share

Darrell James Neiss



Las Vegas, NV - Darrell James Neiss passed away peacefully October 25, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. He was born in upstate New York July 23, 1948. Darrell is predeceased by mother Arlene, stepfather Jack, father Charlie, and beloved brother Doug who passed away this September. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Deborah, children Liza (Matt) Barstad, Andrea (Joseph) Kurtz, Cory (Randie) Neiss, and Dexter Neiss; grandchildren Jake, Zack, Renee, Taylor, Lexie, Sienna, and Savannah; siblings Linda (Rick) Johnson, Sharon (Steve) Tuttle, Brenda (Fred) Williams, Jackie (Mike) VanGorden, Chuck (Sharon) Neiss, Harold (Wanda) Neiss, and Randy (Lisa) Neiss; and many nieces and nephews.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store