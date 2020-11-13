1/1
Darrell James Neiss
1948 - 2020
Darrell James Neiss

Las Vegas, NV - Darrell James Neiss passed away peacefully October 25, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. He was born in upstate New York July 23, 1948. Darrell is predeceased by mother Arlene, stepfather Jack, father Charlie, and beloved brother Doug who passed away this September. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Deborah, children Liza (Matt) Barstad, Andrea (Joseph) Kurtz, Cory (Randie) Neiss, and Dexter Neiss; grandchildren Jake, Zack, Renee, Taylor, Lexie, Sienna, and Savannah; siblings Linda (Rick) Johnson, Sharon (Steve) Tuttle, Brenda (Fred) Williams, Jackie (Mike) VanGorden, Chuck (Sharon) Neiss, Harold (Wanda) Neiss, and Randy (Lisa) Neiss; and many nieces and nephews.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Affordable Cremation and Burial Service - Las Vegas
2127 W. Charleston Blvd.
Las Vegas, NV 89102
(702) 464-8560
3 entries
November 13, 2020
Andrea,
So very sorry for the loss of your dad, you and your family are in my thoughts and prayers ❤
Laura Kurtz
Family
November 9, 2020
May his memory always be for a blessing.
Jamie S.A.
Friend
October 29, 2020
Sympathies and solace to all who loved Darrell, and our prayers will be with you in your time of sorrow! Tears stream down my face as I imagine his Heavenly reunion with those on the other side!
Judith Williams Cobb
Family
