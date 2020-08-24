Darrell "Sonny" T. Stringer
Endicott - Darrell "Sonny" T. Stringer, Jr., 78, was born January 1, 1942 and passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020. Darrell is survived by his 4 children Debra Bennett; Karen (Kevin) Solsbury; Donna Gelatt, and Richard (Denise) Stringer; 9 grandchildren; several great grandchildren and 2 sisters Helen Getchell and Priscilla (Bill) Westcott.
A Memorial Service for "Sonny" and his sister Margaret Craft will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 at the Elk's Lodge, 1309 RT 11, Kirkwood, NY.