Services
MacPherson Funeral Home, Inc. - Newark Valley
5 Whig Street P.O. Box 575
Newark Valley, NY 13811
(607) 642-5535
Committal
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Evergreen Cemetery
12753 NY-38
Berkshire, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Darthea Olsen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darthea Ruth (Patch) Olsen


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Darthea Ruth (Patch) Olsen Obituary
Darthea Ruth (Patch) Olsen

Newton - Darthea Ruth (Patch) Olsen of Newton, Massachusetts passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Stone Rehabilitation & Senior Living. She was 81 years of age. Born on December 3, 1937 in Berkshire, NY, Darty was the loving daughter of the late Henry Andrews Patch and Isabelle (Howe) Patch. Darty was a caring daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, and aunt. She will be genuinely missed by all who knew her. Darty was a dedicated nurse who worked throughout her life in Westchester, Tompkins counties in New York, Laurel Maryland, and the greater Boston metropolitan area. She was the devoted mother of Karen Gail (Olsen) Levy of Newtonville, John Henry Olsen of Chaptico, Maryland, and Dorothy Isobel Olsen of College Park, Maryland. As well as the cherished mother-in-law of Nathaniel Levy and grandmother of and Charlotte, Melissa, and Caleb Levy. Darty was predeceased by her dear sister, Gail Cooney, and her brother, John Patch. A service of commitment will be held at 2 pm on Saturday, July 13 at Evergreen Cemetery, 12753 NY-38 in Berkshire. A reception will follow in the Berkshire Free Library.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now