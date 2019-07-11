|
Darthea Ruth (Patch) Olsen
Newton - Darthea Ruth (Patch) Olsen of Newton, Massachusetts passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Stone Rehabilitation & Senior Living. She was 81 years of age. Born on December 3, 1937 in Berkshire, NY, Darty was the loving daughter of the late Henry Andrews Patch and Isabelle (Howe) Patch. Darty was a caring daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, and aunt. She will be genuinely missed by all who knew her. Darty was a dedicated nurse who worked throughout her life in Westchester, Tompkins counties in New York, Laurel Maryland, and the greater Boston metropolitan area. She was the devoted mother of Karen Gail (Olsen) Levy of Newtonville, John Henry Olsen of Chaptico, Maryland, and Dorothy Isobel Olsen of College Park, Maryland. As well as the cherished mother-in-law of Nathaniel Levy and grandmother of and Charlotte, Melissa, and Caleb Levy. Darty was predeceased by her dear sister, Gail Cooney, and her brother, John Patch. A service of commitment will be held at 2 pm on Saturday, July 13 at Evergreen Cemetery, 12753 NY-38 in Berkshire. A reception will follow in the Berkshire Free Library.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on July 11, 2019