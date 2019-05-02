|
Daryl J. Whitacre
Cicero - Daryl J. Whitacre of Cicero passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on April 29, 2019. Daryl was born in Johnson City, NY on November 11, 1942 to the late Emerson and Ruth Mudge. She was a homemaker and enjoyed crafts, decorating, shopping, gardening and spending time with her family. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Rodney Whitacre; children, Gregory (Jeannine) Whitacre, Suzanne (Whitacre) Ritter, Shelly (Chris) Massaro; grandchildren, Christopher Massaro, Anthony Massaro, Nicholas Massaro, Maxwell Ritter, Emily Ritter, Sophie Whitacre, Ella Whitacre, Abbie Whitacre, Levi Whitacre and Luke Whitacre; great-grandchild, Noah Massaro. Calling hours will take place at the Beacon Baptist Church, 4800 NY-31, Clay, NY 13041 on Friday from 10am-11am. Services will follow at 11 am. Burial will be at St. Andrew's Cemetery, New Berlin, NY on Saturday, 10 am.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on May 2, 2019