Dave Goodwin
Dave Goodwin

Auburn - Age 62, passed away peacefully at home, from Stage 4 cancer Sunday, November 1, 2020. Dave was the son of the late George and Roberta Goodwin. He was also predeceased by his son, Dana Goodwin. Dave is survived by his wife, Crystal, who he was with for 21 years; his sons, Darryl, (Brittany), and Michael; his daughter, Stefanie and his Aunt Rose. Dave had 6 grandsons. There were also many important people in Dave's life that are too many to mention.

Dave was a Registered Nurse of almost 40 years. He enjoyed interacting with his patients while working in home care. He was also an avid Harley motorcycle rider. Dave enjoyed spending time with his newest grandson Dana and working in his yard.

Dave was a long-standing member of a community organization that helped others with substance abuse issues, while continuing his own journey for 23 years. His favorite part of his service was going into the Cayuga County Jail with others.

The celebration of his life will be Sunday, November 22nd from 1:00pm-3:00pm at the Ukrainian Club, 125 Washington St., Auburn, NY. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
