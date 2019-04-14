|
Dave Hibbard
Illinois - Dave Hibbard, 72 passed away in Illinois on March 8, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Cindy, daughter, Sarah Hibbard and son, Mace Hibbard, and grandchildren Alex, Clara, and Chapman Hibbard. He was born in Detroit, Michigan to Jean and Chapman Hibbard and is survived by his brother Daniel Hibbard, and sisters Diane Pepetone and Deborah Hibbard. He moved to Chicago in 2003 after retiring as the chairman of the innovative and prestigious Commercial Music Program at McLennan Community College in Waco, Texas, which he founded. In addition to being a superb jazz trumpeter, he was also a composer, author and music industry consultant. When he moved to Chicago he was an adjunct professor of Music at the College of Lake County. A memorial scholarship will celebrate his life. You can donate to: The David Hibbard Endowed Music Industry Careers Scholarship at McLennan Community College. Go to http://www.mclennan.edu/foundation/ and click "Make a Gift" and type in the above-named scholarship.
