David A. Consol
Endicott - After an extended illness and brave fight, David Anthony Consol, 66, of Endicott passed away peacefully at Mercy House on April 16, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was predeceased by his parents Ambrose "Brusie" and Mary Consol, an infant brother Ambrose A. Consol, and his father-in-law Steven Denmon. He is survived by his devoted wife of 41 years Denise, his daughter and son-in-law Andrea and Matt Roberts, his son David Consol and Charlsie Mosier, his grandchildren "Big Guy" Alexander and "Gorgeous" Ariana Roberts, as he called them. He is survived by his sister Sheila Consol and his brother and sister-in-law Tom and Carol Consol, nieces and nephew Mary Lee, Caroline and Ambrose Consol. He is also survived by his mother-in-law Wilma Denmon, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Mark Denmon, Doreen Denmon, Jeff Denmon and Debbie Zeman, and Scott and Cathy Denmon, nephew and niece Jeremy and Mary Denmon. He is also survived by several aunts, many cousins, and so many close and caring friends. Dave was a member of The Church of the Holy Family, Endwell, he graduated from Union Endicott High School where he excelled in football and shot-put, and Broome Community College. He was employed by John Hancock Insurance Company and Prudential Insurance Company for more than 25 years. He than began his 2nd dedicated career as the hard working manager of Consol Family Kitchen in Endicott. He thoroughly enjoyed this part of his working years. He was an avid New York Yankees and New York Football Giants fan. He loved driving his Chrysler 300 around town, accepting all compliments on this car! He loved attending Andrea and David's events and was very loud and proud about their accomplishments. He also enjoyed attending his grandchildren's events, and he loved them beyond words. He was an outstanding cook, salesman, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and nephew. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. His deep and abiding faith sustained him until the very end. The family would like to thank Fr. Clarence Rumble, Lourdes Oncology, Lourdes at Home, Lourdes Hospice and Mercy House of the Southern Tier for their kindness and dedication. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at The Church of the Holy Family 3600 Phyliss St. Endwell on Wednesday April 24, 2019 at 11:00 am. The family will receive friends at The Church of the Holy Family on Tuesday April 23rd from 4 to 7 pm. In Lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy in memory of David A. Consol may be made to Mercy House of the Southern Tier 212 N. McKinley Ave. Endicott, New York 13760.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019