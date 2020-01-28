|
|
David A. Diekow
Binghamton - David A. Diekow, 78, of Binghamton, died Sunday January 26, 2020 at Wilson Memorial Hospital. He was predeceased by his parents, Carl and Doris Diekow. He is survived by his sister, Rayma Gover, Muncy, PA; a brother William and Judy Diekow, Roanoke, VA; five nieces, Debra, Lori, Beth, Linda and Colleen and by several great nieces and nephews. He was a graduate of Binghamton North High School and Albany School of Pharmacy. He was retired from Fay's Drug Store. At David's request, there will be no services. Burial will be in Vestal Hills Memorial Park at the convenience of the family.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 28 to Feb. 2, 2020