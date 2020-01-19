|
|
David A. Martin
Afton - David A. Martin, 52, of Afton, passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Lourdes Hospital. He was born on September 28, 1967 in Johnson City, son of John A. and Linda (Hulbert) Martin. He graduated from Afton Central School and has worked as a machine operator for ACCO in Sidney for 29 years.
Dave was an avid New York sports fan, cheering for the Yankees and Knicks, and somehow, the San Diego Chargers, although his family isn't sure how that happened. He loved to bowl and play golf, and enjoyed weekend barbeques; Dave was the life of the party.
He is survived by: his father, John A. Martin; son, Justin Martin; brother, John W. Martin; nephews, John Utter and Jared Martin, and many friends.
He was predeceased by his mother, Linda Martin.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday January 22, 2020 from 1:00-4:00pm at C.H. Landers Funeral Chapel, 21 Main St. Sidney, NY 13838. T-shirts and hats are encouraged. Burial will take place in the spring in Glenwood Cemetery, Afton. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his memory may be directed to a youth sports program of choice, or to the at www.kidney.org.
The family wishes to express their sincere thanks to the staff of Wilson Hospital and Bridgewater Nursing and Rehabilitation for their compassion and care through the past few months.
Share memories and condolences with the family online at www.landersfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of C.H. Landers Funeral Chapel, Sidney.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020