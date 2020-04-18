Services
Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home, Inc.
137 Robinson Street
Binghamton, NY 13904-1544
(607)-724-2903
David A. Mikol


1965 - 2020
David A. Mikol Obituary
David A. Mikol

Binghamton - David A. Mikol, of Binghamton NY, passed away unexpectedly in his home on April 15th at the age of 55. He is survived by his wife Antionette, daughter and son-in law Jennifer and Dominic DiTomaso, his parents Lorraine and Allan Mikol, his sister and brother-in-law Christine and Jeff Henry along with several nieces and nephews.

He will be deeply missed by his family, friends ,and all who knew him. At this time there will be no funeral services but a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020
