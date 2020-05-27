David Alan Brown
Whitney Point - David Alan Brown, 89, of Whitney Point passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at New York State Veterans' Home in Oxford. He was born on November 18, 1930 son of the late Lucille Green Figi Brown. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Marsha Durfee Brown; children, Doug and Gena of Edmonds, Washington, Terry of Binghamton, Susan of Irondequoit, Jeff and Yangchen of Thimphu, Bhutan, and Chad of Lisle; grandchildren, Kami, Ben, Dawson, Tenzen; sisters, Mary and family of Maryland, Lucy and Frank and family of Ohio; his Durfee family, Andi and Mike, Vicki and Bill, Rob and Nancy and their children. Dave graduated from A.B. Davis High School in Mt. Vernon, New York. He served his country in the US Army Security Agency. After the Army he took advantage of the G.I. Bill and attended Kent State University where he graduated with a major degree in physical education and minor in history. He did his graduate study at Cortland State University. Dave and Marsha met at Rockwell Elementary School in Syracuse. At that time he taught physical education at two elementary schools and coached the "big kids" at South Onondaga School year round. Their first date was a basketball game and thus, their story began. In 1960, Dave accepted a position at Whitney Point School District where he went on to teach and coach for over 30 years. Dave and Marsha shared a love of exploring this beautiful country and made many happy memories with their 5 children. Dave was a member of the St. Patrick's Church Family for almost 60 years. Our family would like to thank and pray for the staff at NY State Veterans' Home in Oxford for the loving and respectful way they took care of Dave. Many of the staff have become like family to us, especially to Marsha and Chad. God bless and keep them safe during this extremely difficult time. A private funeral service will be held at Nichols Funeral Home 7323 119 Street, Whitney Point, New York 13862. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery. A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Charles Dietrich and condolences may be sent to the family at www.nicholsfuneral.com.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 27 to May 28, 2020.