David Alan Jones Obituary
Homosassa, FL - David Alan Jones, 77, of Homosassa, FL and Clayton, NY (formerly of Vestal, NY) passed away suddenly on Sunday March 1, 2020. He was born in Johnson City, NY on June 22, 1942, the son of the late Roscoe and Rena Jones. He was predeceased by his sister Ruthe (Jones) Reno and his brother, Donald Jones. David is survived by his wife of 52 years, Mary (Palmer) Jones, and several nieces and nephews.

David worked for 35 years at Singer Link (which eventually became Raytheon) where he ultimately retired as Director of Engineering. David was an avid hunter and fly fisherman, and was a past president of Trout Unlimited. He was also a long-time ham radio operator (WA2DJ).

David graduated from Johnson City High School and Broome Community College, and was a veteran of the U.S. National Guard. He belonged to the American Legion Post 80 in Binghamton, and was also a member of both the Moose Club and W. Citrus Elks in Florida.

There will be no services.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020
