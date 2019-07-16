Services
Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC - Apalachin
6519 New York 434
Apalachin, NY 13732
(607) 625-3010
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC - Apalachin
6519 New York 434
Apalachin, NY 13732
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC - Apalachin
6519 New York 434
Apalachin, NY 13732
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Tower of Memories Chapel, Vestal Hills Cemetery
Vestal, NY
View Map
David Armando Garcia Obituary
David Armando Garcia

Vestal - David Armando García, Pastor and Ph.D in the Humanities, was an extraordinary human being and a Child of God. He was a loving husband, father, family man, and friend. David accomplished the unthinkable. As a young man of modest means, he received a BA from Binghamton University, and an MA and Ph.D from Vanderbilt University.

Unfortunately, David suffered a car accident that rendered him a quadriplegic. Remarkably, with the help of God, in his condition as a quadriplegic he became the only person known in the world to write a Ph.D dissertation in five months. He went on to teach, and before Congress he successfully advocated for the current law to strengthen roofs in car rollover accidents and saved thousands of lives. As a minister he shepherded many people to the Lord, with Bible studies, prayers, and other religious activities. David's life will continue be an inspiration to all.

Survived by: Wife Janine Garcia, Stepchildren Megan and Jordan Musa, Son David J. Garcia, Jr., in-laws, Myrna and Stan Sprague. Parents, Marina and Andres Garcia, Siblings: Irma, Juan, Andres, Myra, Nelly, Valentin, Ester, Evelyn, Yahira, and Edwin, Professor and Mentor Dr. William Luis, Personal Assistant Rafael Gallos, and his many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends today, Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 3 - 4 p.m. and 6 - 8 p.m. at Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, Rte. 434, Apalachin. A Funeral Service will be held at the Tower of Memories Chapel, Vestal Hills Cemetery, Vestal, at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 followed by burial.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on July 16, 2019
