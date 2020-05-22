David B. Hoople



David Barrie Hoople, 82, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on May 14, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents, Robert and Almeda (Doolittle) Hoople. He is survived by his wife, Olga Jean; sons Robert (Jessica) and Barrie; grandson Owen; sister Sally (William) Penfield; and several nieces and nephews.



David grew up in Syracuse, NY, and graduated from Nottingham High School. After serving 4 years in the Army, David graduated from Syracuse University with a bachelor's degree in Business Administration and Finance. His love for Syracuse University remained throughout his life. He entered the banking industry, and served as CEO of the UHS Federal Credit Union until retirement. Golf was a lifelong passion, and he enjoyed playing Tuesday and Friday at Knickerbocker, Tuesday evening at Ely, and Thursday at State Park, and he saved time on the weekend for tournaments. David was a member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church and he enjoyed coffee hour and serving lunches at the Trinity Canteen. David also loved spending summers at the family cottage at Tully Lake, a tradition that lasted his entire life.



David considered his family and loving home environment his greatest accomplishments. He was a quiet man with a quick wit, and he was able to find the best in just about anyone. His kindness and loving manner will be greatly missed.



A Memorial Service will be held at St Mark's Episcopal Church at a later date. Our family would like to thank the staff at the Wilson Hospital CVICU and Lourdes Hospice for their care for David during his illness. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in David's name to the Robert and Almeda Hoople Endowed Scholarship: Office of Development, Syracuse University, 640 Skytop Rd. 2nd Floor, Syracuse, NY 13244-5160.









