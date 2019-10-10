Services
Allen Memorial Home
511 E. Main St.
Endicott, NY 13760
607-754-0110
Johnson City - David Burkle (Burkman) of Johnson City, New York passed away peacefully after a short illness on October 3rd, 2019. He is predeceased by his parents Leonard and Frieda Burkle. He is survived by his son Jeremy Burkle, siblings Heidi Plocinski (Frank and Al) and Donna Yesensky (Gary and Sarah). He was a dedicated worker for United Van Lines and most recently Fedex in which he took tremendous pride in. He had a tremendous passion working on people's vehicles including his own in which he made sure it was in pristine condition. He always took care of his family and put his loved ones first before himself. He will be remembered as a dedicated father, friend, and worker and will be missed dearly. The family will receive friends at the Allen Memorial Home, 511-513 East Main Street, Endicott on Monday from 10 am until 12 pm., with burial to follow in Vestal Hills Memorial Park.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019
