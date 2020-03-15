|
David C. Ives
Bainbridge - 2/26/1937—3/14/2020
David C. Ives, 83, of Bainbridge, NY, in the quiet stillness of the night, took his final tractor ride to be reunited with family and friends who have gone before.
David was born February 26, 1937 in Guilford, NY. He graduated from Guilford High School and continued on to receive a Bachelor's Degree in Animal Science from Cornell University.
David was married to Kathryn Ives (Burdick) on July 20, 1963. They were married for 56 years and had two sons.
In the passage of his youth, David matured through the time of the horse, to the time of the hot-rod John Deere Tractor. David was raised as a man of the earth. To him, living meant willful, cheerful engagement and doing. David was the oldest of four sons born to his parents, Marvin and Grace (Wade) Ives. He was taught from an early age that we reap what we sow, a value he was sure to pass on to his sons and grandchildren; so with hard work and determination, he farmed his whole life to the best of his abilities and beyond. He was a great friend and neighbor to all, never afraid to give you his opinion on any topic (even if you did not ask for it). One of his favorite things was to tell stories to anyone who stopped by, be that family, friends or any salesmen. He loved his family, respected animals and lived a life like those John Deere tractors he loved so much, one gear at a time.
David is survived by his wife, Kathryn; their two sons, Mark D. Ives and his wife, Crystal, and Thomas C. Ives and his wife, Kellie; his four grandsons: Phillip, Adam, Zachary and Brent; and two step-granddaughters, Shelby and Abigail; his brother, Roger Ives and his wife, Nancy; nieces, nephews, and the rest of his many relatives.
David was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin C. Ives and Grace (Wade) Ives; and his brothers, Phillip and Alan.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, March 18th from 1:00-3:00pm at 7:00-9:00pm at C.H. Landers Funeral Chapel, 21 Main St. Sidney. Burial will be private in Yaleville Cemetery.
Share condolences and memories with the family online at www.landersfh.com. Arrangements are under the direction of C.H. Landers Funeral Chapel, Sidney.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020